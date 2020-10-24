Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Fighting COVID as The Eagle Gears Up for UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has taken to Instagram to announce he has recently been confirmed as COVID-positive and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He thus went online to urge those who have been in contact with him to stay vigilant and take precautions:
Attention friends and colleagues, I was diagnosed with Covid-19 this week and am recovering in the hospital. I want to get the word out, so that anyone who has been in contact with me or others around me can take necessary precautions. Thank you so much, and be safe ❤️
Meanwhile, in a landmark sporting event - UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 24 October, Dagestani-born Nurmagomedov will take on US interim champ Justin Gaethje, known to be excellent in the defensive aspects of wrestling.
The bout is believed to be the toughest to date for Khabib, who is still grieving after the loss of his father, renowned mixed martial arts coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, to COVID complications in July. Although "The Eagle", who has so far won 28 bouts in a row, has faced elite strikers such as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the past, Gaethje is something of a new challenge.
