17:42 GMT04 August 2020
    Oh, Conor… Notorious McGregor Posts Insulting Tweet About Khabib Nurmagomedov, Then Deletes It

    Sport
    by
    0 11
    The former featherweight and lightweight champion has a checkered past with Nurmagomedov and this is not the first time that the Irish fighter has taunted his nemesis on social media.

    Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has taunted Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media by posting an insulting message about Khabib’s upcoming bout with American fighter Justin Gaethje. Khabib recently commented on a video where Gaethje is seen training. Nurmagomedov, who is on the longest winning streak in MMA history, with 28 victories, lauded his opponent, but said he would "take him to the deepest ocean and drown him".

    The news about Khabib’s comment quickly spread on social media and McGregor, who lost to Khabib in an iconic fight in 2018, made a jab at his nemesis with the following message:

    "In other words, I’m going to be running around the outside of the octagon s****ing my pants. And within the first 10 seconds of the fight, I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap".

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, jumps during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, fight against UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday , Sept.7 2019.
    © AP Photo / Mahmoud Khaled
    UFC President Dana White Hints at Megafight Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre
    However, several hours later McGregor deleted the tweet. The Irishman shares a checkered past with Nurmagomedov. The athletes previously had a good relationship and would give each other compliments, but after the two had to meet in the octagon, everything changed and McGregor repeatedly made aggressive and derogatory statements about Khabib.

    After McGregor lost the fight, the feud did not die out, with the Irishman repeatedly taunting Khabib on social media. In one instance, he posted a photo showing Nurmagomedov and his wife, who was dressed in a traditional Muslim wedding outfit with her face covered. McGregor wrote: "your wife is a towel, mate". Several hours later, he deleted the post.

    Tags:
    UFC, MMA, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
    Votre message a été envoyé!
