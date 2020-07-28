Dana White Hints at Megafight Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre

Khabib previously voiced a desire to face St-Pierre, who's won titles in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history.

UFC President Dana White has hinted at a potential megafight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and George St-Pierre. Nurmagomedov reportedly intends to retire with a professional record of 30-0, something that his father, who died this month from coronavirus-related complications, mentioned in 2019. His 29th bout is scheduled for this autumn against US mixed martial artist Justin Gaethe, but who will be Khabib's last opponent is still a mystery. Naturally, the athlete’s last appearance in the octagon should be monumental and with a worthy opponent.

Speaking to ESPN Dana White discussed several options, including Khabib’s nemesis Irishman Conor McGregor. The two fought in 2018 when Khabib for the first time defended his lightweight title and beat McGregor by submission.

"At the end of the day, the Conor McGregor [rematch], I know Conor has wanted that fight since the last one. That's a fight to make, but I don't know. We'll see how this plays out", Dana White said.

When White was asked whether he would entertain Khabib making his last fight against Georges St-Pierre, White said yes.

"Sure, if it's his last fight. This guy's been great to the company, great to the sport. I like Khabib a lot. I would do anything Khabib wanted to do", Dana White said

Khabib and St-Pierre have enormous respect for each other and the latter even called Nurmagomedov the perfect fighter, whom he wanted to face before he retired in 2019. Speaking last week on the talk show London Real, the Canadian spoke ambiguously about his potential return to the octagon. At first, St-Pierre, who won titles in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history, said he would say no if the UFC called him and offered to return. But when asked about whether he would consider a fight with Khabib, the 39-year-old said: "I would think about it".