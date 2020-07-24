Liverpool Midfielder's House Burgled While He Was Winning the Premier League Title at Anfield

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side celebrated winning the English Premier League title after their last home game of the season, an emphatic 5-3 victory over Champions League chasing Chelsea.

The home of Liverpool's midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the Brazilian and his teammates celebrated the Reds' first-ever Premier League title.

According to the police, the Brazilian midfielder's home in Merseyside was targeted; the break-in is suspected to have occurred between 3pm on Wednesday afternoon and 4am on Thursday morning.

The time period of the burglary coincides with Fabinho being at Anfield, as Liverpool were playing against Chelsea before beginning their Premier League trophy celebration.

The burglars reportedly fled with a number of jewellery items and a grey Audi RS6.

“Police were called to an address on Thursday (23 July), when the player entered his house to find it had been burgled. No-one was there in the property at the time of the incident but it was thought the burglary happened sometime between 3 pm on Wednesday, 22 July and 4 am on Thursday, 23 July,” a police spokesman told the Liverpool Echo.

The Audi has since been recovered in the nearby town of Wigan.

“Detectives in Sefton are appealing for information following a burglary in Merseyside. Fabinho’s house and car have been examined by the forensic team while CCTV footage of the area is being examined,” police said.

The Brazilian is the latest Liverpool star to be the victim of a home invasion; several other Liverpool players like Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, and Pepe Reina have also been targeted by burglars in recent years.

The EPL champions will travel to Newcastle on Sunday to finish off their title-winning campaign.