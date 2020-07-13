Jurgen Klopp Reveals When He'll Leave Liverpool

The Reds previously enjoyed great success, having won the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, etc. but nothing in their recent past compares to this season’s much-coveted English Premier League title, masterminded by Jurgen Klopp, the club’s manager since 2015.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed to the German publication SWR Sport, that he will spend another four years with the newly-minted Premier League champions, until his recently extended contract expires, and will then return home, to Germany.

Addressing his longer-term plans, the former Borussia Dortmund boss asserted:

"Definitely to live, after my career. Most likely even [go] to Mainz".

Klopp said he would rather "do nothing for a year", adding: "In five years the world may look very different again".

He previously outlined his intention to take a sabbatical after the Liverpool job, telling Kicker magazine just before signing his extension last year: "I have absolute energy", he said admitting though that there is just one "problem":

"I can't do 'a little bit'. I can only do 'all or nothing'. When I decide that I cannot do it any longer then I will take a break for a year", Klopp explained.

The German manager has been in the Anfield hot seat since 2015 and is a wildly popular figure in Merseyside, winning storms of applause after he led his squad to their first Premier League title in thirty years earlier this month.

The Reds dominated the English Premier League for the entire 2019-2020 season, winning 30 of 35 matches and securing 93 points, while last season's champs Man City came second with 72 points.

The win took the Reds to within just one title of equaling Manchester United's record of 20 first division titles.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp portrayed the EPL triumph as "absolutely incredible".

"I have no words. It's unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible", he said. "Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. It is an incredible achievement of my players ... and a pure joy for me to coach them".