Liverpool Chief Jurgen Klopp Defends His Team After Devastating Loss to Machester City - Video

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp has stated that his team's 0-4 defeat in the match with Manchester City was not caused by lazy play, stressing they did everything possible during the match, despite already securing the title. He also expressed respect for Man City and their manager Pep Guardiola.
"It has nothing to do with last week. It hurts like defeats hurt", he told a press conference after the match. "What I wanted to see was who is ready to fight against Man City, who obviously had a point to prove. It was an easy motivation for Pep".
"We were in the game, we were fighting, we were running. We did everything we could. Was it perfect? No. The problem is if you are not perfect and meet Man City, then you lose, and the result can be not so nice".
The match was the second loss for the Merseysiders during the season, but the team will take home the English Premier League title for the first time in three decades.
All comments
Show new comments (0)