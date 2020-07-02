Dustin Poirier Hints at How Gaethje Could Defeat Khabib

MMA fighter Dustin Poirier believes that his fellow American Justin Gaethje is able to defeat Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in the ramble for the UFC lightweight champion title, TMZ says, quoting the athlete.
"If Justin can keep his back off the fence, I believe he can out-scramble Khabib in the open. He just has such a pedigree in collegiate wrestling and that open mat area is going to be where Justin shines in the wrestling", Porier stated.
The 31-year-old American is convinced that Gaethje's victory would put him in a much better position for a title shot.
"I'm the last guy to beat him. I'm the only guy still in the organisation who beat him. So it would make a lot of sense. And, I know he wants that fight as well", Porier said
On 28 June, Poirier returned to the octagon to defeat Dan Hooker. Prior to this, the American fighter lost to Khabib in a fight for the UFC lightweight champion belt.
Gaethje is now the main contender for the belt and the next opponent of the Russian champion, having defeated Tony Ferguson back in May.
