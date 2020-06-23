Khabib Continues Training Despite Father's Illness, Vows to Return to Octagon in Autumn

Speaking on Russian state television, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he was continuing his intense training to return in the autumn to defend his title against Justin Gaethje.
Khabib said that hard training helps him to overcome his feelings surrounding his father's health issues.
"I'm training every day, preparing, because I know my father would want me to stay in shape and not stop training because of him," Khabib said.
"When I visit him I always tell him, 'I'm training every morning and evening, I'm in good shape', and I see a smile appear on his face.
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was admitted to hospital on 25 April. The 57-year-old father of the UFC lightweight champion of Dagestani origin remains in a serious condition in a Moscow hospital after suffering heart complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.
