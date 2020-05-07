Russian ‘Striptease’ Figure Skating Diva Admits Being Ready for Sexy Photo Shoot

Award-winning Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has shared how she would treat a proposal to pose for a revealing photo shoot: “I would accept it”, the 2015 World champion started off, saying she finds the MAXIM magazine account, which she is subscribed to beautiful.
“They show beautiful bodies, attractive women”, Tuktamysheva noted, stressing the importance of making the photo shoot “beautiful, not salacious”. “For instance [to do it] in beautiful underwear. We are not saying one must pose naked for a magazine cover”, Tuktamysheva summed up.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Брючный костюм - это всегда любовь, а красный вообще не оставляет шансов ❤️ ⠀ Pantsuit is always about love. Red colour leaves no chances. ❤️
She earlier laid out her plans for the ongoing corona-induced self-isolation saying she tries to stick to the principle of finding at least something positive in whatever happens.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Третья неделя карантина. Подушка уже маловата, надежда на одеяло 😀 P.S. Забудьте все мои советы про питание. ** . . . The third week of the quarantine is about a finish. The pillow is too small now, the only hope is on a blanket. P.s. forget all my advices about nutrition. #quarantinepillowchallenge #pillowdress #pillowchallenge
“So, my plan for the near future is to really do something that I have never had time for”, she further elaborated saying she is focusing on reading and thinking things over.
Two years ago, the skater effectively stole the spotlight during the Skate Canada Grand Prix when she launched an “undressing trend” with her spectacular strip-down-to-lingerie show.
