Register
13:45 GMT29 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Russian ‘Striptease’ Figure Skating Star Unveils Strategic Plans for COVID-19 Quarantine

    © AFP 2020 / Toru Yamanaka
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202003291078750436-russian-striptease-figure-skating-star-unveils-strategic-plans-for-covid-19-quarantine/

    The 2015 World Champion is apparently willing to get the most out of an ongoing unplanned vacation from big time sports, and she hopes her social media followers do the same.

    Award-winning Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has laid out her plans for the ongoing corona-related self-isolation in a new Instagram post, in which she wrote:

    “I stick to the principle 'to find something positive in whatever situation', so my plan for the near future is to really do something that I have never had time for".
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@liza_tuktik)

    These days, she is planning to read a lot and watch movies, which are “sometimes not really smart, but funny and positive", as well as allow herself to just think things over. Tuktamysheva, who at the 2015 World Championships became the first female skater to land four triple jumps in a short programme, believes that any promising idea requires time, and it has now come.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Я закончила сезон в декабре и он был для меня очень интересным, в чем-то сложным, но невероятно продуктивным! Я выкладывалась на максимуме своих возможностей✨ Сейчас официально закончился сезон и соревнования, включая Чемпионат Мира - отменены. И я хочу просто поддержать моих коллег и друзей: не всегда все складывается так, как мы хотим, но сила спортсмена в том, чтобы принимать эти вызовы и не падать духом, а двигаться вперёд!💪 Берегите себя!❤️ In December I've finished the season. It was very interesting, a little bit complicated but incredibly productive for me. I did my best✨ The season officially ended now. All the competitions including the World Cup were cancelled. I want to support my colleagues and friends: not everything does always working out as we want but the athlete's strength is to accept these challenges and to move forward💪 Take care of yourselves!❤️

    Публикация от Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@liza_tuktik)

    “So many interesting things are swirling in my head, I truly hope to turn everything into reality", Tuktamysheva, who boosted her fame following a 2018 “striptease” performance in Canada, posted, wishing her subscribers good spirits and to dedicate quality time to themselves.

    Two years ago, she virtually stole the spotlight during the Skate Canada Grand Prix when she launched an “undressing trend” with her spectacular strip-down-to-lingerie show.

    Around 664,000 coronavirus cases have to date been registered worldwide, with 30,882 deaths arising from it, per worldometers.info data. Across Russia, over 1,500 cases have so far been confirmed through coronavirus testing, including 8 deaths, the website Stopcoronovirus.rf states.

    Related:

    Symbol of Coronavirus? Scottish Man Receives Toilet Paper Via Drone During COVID-19 Pandemic
    Putin Orders Measures to Support Small, Medium Enterprises Amid COVID-19 Pandemic by Monday
    Ex-French Minister Patrick Devedjian Dies of COVID-19 in Paris Aged 75 - Authorities
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, figure skating, Russian figure skaters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Russia With Aid: Russian Military Experts Visit Medical Facilities in Coronavirus-Hit Bergamo
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse