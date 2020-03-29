Russian ‘Striptease’ Figure Skating Star Unveils Strategic Plans for COVID-19 Quarantine

The 2015 World Champion is apparently willing to get the most out of an ongoing unplanned vacation from big time sports, and she hopes her social media followers do the same.

Award-winning Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has laid out her plans for the ongoing corona-related self-isolation in a new Instagram post, in which she wrote:

“I stick to the principle 'to find something positive in whatever situation', so my plan for the near future is to really do something that I have never had time for".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@liza_tuktik) 28 Мар 2020 в 5:01 PDT

These days, she is planning to read a lot and watch movies, which are “sometimes not really smart, but funny and positive", as well as allow herself to just think things over. Tuktamysheva, who at the 2015 World Championships became the first female skater to land four triple jumps in a short programme, believes that any promising idea requires time, and it has now come.

“So many interesting things are swirling in my head, I truly hope to turn everything into reality", Tuktamysheva, who boosted her fame following a 2018 “striptease” performance in Canada, posted, wishing her subscribers good spirits and to dedicate quality time to themselves.

Two years ago, she virtually stole the spotlight during the Skate Canada Grand Prix when she launched an “undressing trend” with her spectacular strip-down-to-lingerie show.

Around 664,000 coronavirus cases have to date been registered worldwide, with 30,882 deaths arising from it, per worldometers.info data. Across Russia, over 1,500 cases have so far been confirmed through coronavirus testing, including 8 deaths, the website Stopcoronovirus.rf states.