Want A Little Bit of Food Porn? Russian ‘Striptease’ Skater Opens Up About Her Eating Habits

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is known for making bold and memorable fashion statements during her gala performances, as well as for having strong opinions about her preferred qualities in men and their earnings.

World and European figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who made headlines in 2018 after her “striptease” performance in Canada, recently opened up about her ardent love for meat, suggesting that she would prefer a good steak over any pastry.

“I am somehow indifferent to such sweet things”, Tuktamysheva told Russia’s Channel One while wandering among stalls at one of the oldest bakeries in the Austrian city of Graz. “I like meat more - steaks, something else”.

Although the figure skater acknowledged that she had a sweet tooth during her teenage years, especially due to the limitations imposed by her strict diet, now her unhealthy passion is over and she only occasionally fancies cheesecake and panna cotta.

“If I chose from everything that is here then I would choose ... a donut”, the 2015 world champion said, laughingly. “If I take it, I take it to the maximum”.

The figure skater’s remarks were made on her video blog for Russia’s Channel One while she was working as a commentator for the recent European Figure Skating Championship in Graz, Austria. Earlier, the star performer revealed to another Russian outlet that she mostly appreciated men for having a “backbone”, or strength of character, while also insisting that she would not feel comfortable dating a man who earned more than she did.