Ex-Liverpool Player Predicts 'Uproar' if Reds are Denied Premier League Title Due to Coronavirus

The development comes after UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that the 2019/2020 football season could be lost if tournaments, which are currently suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19, don’t resume by the end of June.

Former Liverpool player Paul Ince said there would be uproar in Liverpool if the Reds don’t get a Premier League title due to the season being declared null.

Liverpool, which has not won the title for 30 years, are two victories away from becoming champions; however, like most sports events across Europe, the English Premier League has been suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and media reports say that the English Football Association (FA) may declare the 2019/2020 season void because it is unclear when it will be able to resume the season.

Paul Ince, who spent two years at Anfield, said he believes everyone would lose out if the FA terminates the season altogether.

"We have to complete the season whatever happens and, if that’s in May or June, you’re only talking nine games. Whether it’s behind closed doors or not, that’s for others to decide but there’s too much on the line for everybody, not just Liverpool”, the 52-year-old was quoted by The Mirror.

Premier League clubs are due to meet on 10 April to decide whether to delay the resumption of the season, which has been suspended until 30 April. The UK government said that the coronavirus outbreak is not expected to peak until mid-June, which may hint at another postponement. Earlier, Greg Clarke, chairman of the English Football Association, said that there are fears that the tournament would not be resumed this year.

Champions, losers, and money

Reports say that Liverpool may finally be awarded with a title. The club’s executive earlier said that there was no opposition among other clubs to awarding the Reds their long-waited trophy, given the fact that the club is 25 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

The situation becomes really complex when it comes to the losers – teams that will leave the Premier League. AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Norwich City, who are facing relegation, have a small point gap with the teams that will stay in the Premier League. Media reports say that it would be unfair if the FA drops the teams in question, as unlike the Premier League title, the situation with relegations is much more complex.

However, English and European football as whole is facing a bigger problem – financial losses. The suspension of the tournament due to the outbreak of coronavirus will result in financial losses both for the clubs and the Premier League, which according to The Times may lose $1 billion.

According to reports, football GOATs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in talks with their clubs about temporary salary cuts as the suspension of football tournaments is hitting the coffers of Europe’s biggest football clubs.