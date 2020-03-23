Messi and Ronaldo May Join Belarussian Clubs Due to COVID-19 Pandemic – Former Barcelona Player

The number of major European Football Leagues being suspended over COVID-19 is increasing rapidly, but there is one country where the Premier League is still on: Belarus. At the moment there are only 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Ex-Barcelona and Arsenal player Alexander Hleb suggested that football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may join Belarussian clubs due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"When the NHL closed the season, a lot of ice hockey players went to Russia to play. Maybe Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might come to the Belarus league to continue. All the world now watches Belarusian league. Everybody should go switch on their TV sets and see us", the 38-year-old player told the Sun newspaper.

Hleb admitted that no one cares about that coronavirus in Belarus, saying people continue attending event in public places, and regularly go to restaurants and cafes. Football players, Hleb said, have been training as always and preparing for the new season. The athlete said that he tries to keep minimum social contact, because cares about his health and family.

"It’s very difficult to explain our country. All leagues have closed but we don’t seem to think it’s a problem. Why? I don’t know", Hleb said.