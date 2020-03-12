‘What a Disgrace’: Liverpool Fans Blame Adrian for Champions League Loss to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool lost to Atletico Madrid during a Wednesday Champions League matchup at Anfield (2 – 3). This fateful loss ended the Reds’ defence of the title of the annual European club football competition.

The Liverpool fans turned on back-up goalkeeper Adrian, who was standing in for the injured Alisson Becker, after the former's weak performance in extra-time, receiving three goals that changed the course of the match.

Atletico Madrid denied the Reds a seemingly guaranteed win that would have led them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the third consecutive year. Atletico became the first team to win against Liverpool at Anfield in 43 matches.

Liverpool’s fans put the blame on the Spanish goalkeeper, accusing him of not doing enough to save the team.

“I literally can’t blame the players. They did everything but Adrian messed it up. Nothing we can do,” a fan tweeted.

“Adrian legit may have had money on Atletico tonight. What a disgrace. He singlehandedly blew the f**king game,” another Liverpool supporter suggested.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stepped in to defend the back-up goalkeeper, urging fans to be respectful to Adrian, saying “we will not blame him for a second”.

"We will not blame him for a second... stay respectful."



honestly feel awful like it was perfect everyone played brilliantly there is genuinely no one to blame other than adrian unfortunately — klopp can't make subs (@origiismydad) March 11, 2020

I DONT WANNA SEE ADRIAN IN THE RED SHIRT AGAIN THIS’S A DISGRACE TO ANFIELD #LIVATL — yasmin (@yafarhh) March 11, 2020

players were absolutely outstanding, fully deserved to go through. Adrian is to blame 100% and that’s it. — Declan Bickers (@DeclanBickers) March 11, 2020

Adrian is an awful dump.

It was in our hands & all gone in an instant.

What a heartbreak😣 — Dr Nassar (@sir_nassar25) March 11, 2020