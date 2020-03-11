'You Can't Bet Against Liverpool', Says Ex-Footballer Rio Ferdinand Ahead of Champions League Game

On 11 March, Liverpool will host Atletico in their field in the second leg of the Champions League final match.

Even though Liverpool lost to Atletico Madrid in the first game of the Champions League 1/8 finals last month, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that Jurgen Klopp's team can recover to keep their Champions League expectations alive.

“The experience of last season [beating Barcelona] and the atmosphere that Anfield creates, you can’t bet against Liverpool. They’re team that know how to win. They can win ugly, they can pull it back and drag a result back,” he he said as quoted by the BT Sport ahead of the Liverpool-Atletico game at Anfield on 11 March.

Last weekend, the Reds surprised everyone by losing an English championship map to Watford (0: 3), having suffered the first defeat of the season. After that, they left the cup tournament in the match against Chelsea, but in the last round of the Premier League, the Merseysides managed to win.