Jurgen Klopp Wants to 'Restart' Liverpool After Reds' Devastating Premier League Loss

Over the weekend, Liverpool's invincible season was cut short at the moment when it seemed nothing could stop Jurgen Klopp's team from going unbeaten: Watford dealt its rival a crushing blow, defeating the Reds 3-0.

After Saturday's crushing defeat to Watford, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has decided to use that moment as a “restart”. He considers it is time to focus on the next three months.

“Sometimes a little knock is important. So I don’t see anything negative in it. From time to time if you are not good enough, you need to see [the] effect. Not good enough – what happens then? So restart. Maybe the longer the [undefeated] run goes, maybe it becomes more important. But I didn’t see that today. Now it is over. We can start again with whatever we did before, and we will,” Klopp said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The separation of Liverpool from the runner-up Manchester City is 22 points, with City in second place in the league. The match in reserve, available to Manchester City, is a weak argument. After all, there are only ten rounds to the finish line. And even if suddenly Liverpool really somehow lost its edge, there are still lots of chances to get the gold.

