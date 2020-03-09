Liverpool Could Celebrate Title With No Fans - Reports

Earlier, the Liverpool Football Club took a number of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The club banned all trips of staff members to countries that have a high level of infection.

The match of the 29th round of the English Premier League between Manchester United and Manchester City ended with a home team victory at Old Trafford (2:0). Thus, the gap between Liverpool and the City (which is in second place in the league) widened to 25 points.

Within two weeks, the Merseyside club can officially become the champions of England. To do this, they need to score only six points, and then they will not depend on the results of City. In the next two rounds, Liverpool will play Everton and Crystal Palace.

Premier League football clubs, however, are in talks to play matches without fans if the coronavirus continues to spread, according to The Sun. Liverpool may win the Premier League behind closed doors.

Thus, if that turn out to be a reality before Liverpool’s Merseyside derby with Everton, Liverpool faces the prospect of celebrating at an empty Goodison Park.