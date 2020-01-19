Mohamed Salah Jokes About Why Liverpool Lost Points in Man United Match

For the first time in 18 English Premier League matches since the beginning of the season, Liverpool failed to win, losing two points during a match against Manchester United on 20 October that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool's Egyptian-born forward, Mohamed Salah, has joked about his team’s loss of two points during an October 2019 match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, saying the reason for the outcome was his absence due to an injury.

“Yeah because I was injured", Salah said during a pre-match interview with Norwegian media outlet TV 2 Sporten, before laughing. “No", he quickly added, "I think they played a good game against us and we also had chances to win the game and we were unlucky. It's time now to focus on our next game and to win it".

Vi tok en prat med Mohamed Salah, og dette var responsen hans til hvorfor de spilte uavgjort mot Manchester United sist kamp😂 #2pl pic.twitter.com/NFe6OYL0kc — TV 2 Sporten (@2sporten) January 17, 2020

Salah’s comments come ahead of an upcoming match between Liverpool, who has already played 21 matches and gained 61 points to sit at the top of the EPL table, and Man United, who has 34 points. The Red Devils will be seeking to end the Red's winning streak on Sunday at Anfield.

Salah did not play for Liverpool in the October 2019 game against Manchester United due to an ankle injury sustained during a (2-1) victory over Leicester City on 5 October.