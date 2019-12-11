Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Scores 200th Goal From Ridiculous Angle – Video

At the 58th minute of the match against FC Red Bull Salzburg, the 27-year-old Egyptian national team footballer beat Stankovic in the penalty area, ran into his front and in a phenomenal “shot”, thrust the ball into the empty net.

This goal was the 200th in Mohamed Salah's career.

“Thank God I don’t have to [explain the finish], it was for sure the most difficult situation he had tonight. He played really well but didn’t score in the situations we expect him to score, staying on track and making such a decisive but difficult finish says probably much more about him than all the other goals he scored. He stayed concentrated, believed in the next moment and it was a very, very good goal. A sensational finish.” Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp said.