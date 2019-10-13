‘Expectations of a Nation’: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Gets GQ Middle East October Cover

The Liverpool player is accompanied by fashion icon Alessandra Ambrosio, who recently split with her long-time underwear employer, Victoria’s Secret.

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian-born Liverpool forward, named Man of The Year by GQ’s Middle Eastern edition earlier this month, is this month’s issue cover star. The renowned player wears a cream and a black suit in a photoshoot performed shortly after receiving the award.

Salah is joined by Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, long-time brand representative of Victoria’s Secret, who was named a fashion icon by GQ in its award series.

“All my dreams and goals were to become a well-known professional, but I couldn't imagine I'd reach the level I'm at now,” Salah told GQ in an interview after receiving the award this month. “Every kid dreams of being on television, but then when I first made it, my targets changed. I wanted to become a professional abroad, and after that I wanted to be the best.”

​In an interview with GQ, Ambrosio said she thinks her decision to abandon Victoria’s Secret was made at the right time. She first participated in the lingerie brand’s show in 2001, and in 2004, she became the face of the company’s ‘Pink’ youth line.

“That one was way overdue,” the model admitted.

According to GQ, Salah was named Man of the Year because of the pressure he endures as he walks out on the football pitch.

“Each time he steps on a pitch, Mohamed Salah balances the expectations of a nation – and one of the world’s most famous football clubs. It’s the kind of pressure that can make or break a man…but this much we know: Salah won’t be stopped,” the magazine wrote in its justification for his award.

Salah is currently undergoing ankle treatment ahead of Liverpool’s 20 October match against Manchester United. While medical examination suggests he did not sustain heavy injuries, his football club says it’s too early to say whether Salah will play, The Daily Mail reported.