NBA Superstar Lebron James Hints at Liverpool’s New Kit After the Reds Sign Mega Deal With Nike

Liverpool has recently stunned its fans and sport experts by setting a sensational record - going unbeaten for a whole year. In the Premier League's history only two teams have managed to finish a year without losing. It seems the acclaimed club doesn’t intend to stop and plans to set a new record. This time a financial one.

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar Lebron James has hinted at Liverpool’s new kit after the Reds signed a lucrative multi-year contract with US sportswear giant Nike. Lebron posted a bizarre photo on his Instagram, showing Liverpool’s crest on a black background and empty space to the right of the emblem.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 😎🤫👑 #YNWA❤️ Публикация от LeBron James (@kingjames) 7 Янв 2020 в 8:33 PST

The post received a flood of comments and likes, including from Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson and Lebron’s business partner Maverick Carter, who wrote: “x Reds coming soon". The statement referred to Nike’s Jordan x sports kits, which feature a logo that portrays basketball legend Michael Jordan jumping. If the rumours are true, the Reds will join French champions Paris Saint-Germain, whose athletes have been wearing Jordan x uniforms for two seasons.

Lebron James purchased a two percent stake in Liverpool in 2011 after the club’s owners offered the four-time NBA most valuable player to invest in a minority stake. In 2019, ESPN estimated James’s stake to be worth $32 million. The athlete actively supports Liverpool and has been a frequent visitor at Anfield.

Liverpool’s New Record

After the Reds recently set a record by going unbeaten in the Premier League for a whole year, it seems they intend to set another milestone. The club signed a multi-year deal with Nike, who will become its sponsor starting 1 June, and which sports experts claim can match or even exceed the $98.7 million endorsement agreement of another renowned English club - Manchester United.

The deal has been in the works for quite awhile as the Reds battled in courts with its previous sponsor New Balance, which has been Liverpool’s kit provider since 2015. New Balance, which offered 5 percent commission on every Liverpool shirt sold worldwide, argued in court that it was entitled to renew its deal with the club if it was able to match Nike’s offer. The High Court in London ruled in favour of the club. Under the deal with Nike, the Reds will receive a 20 percent commission on shirts and multimillion dollar bonuses for winning trophies.