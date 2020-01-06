Fans Shocked After Ousmane Dembele 'Likes' Instagram Image of Him in Liverpool T-Shirt

Barcelona FC forward Ousmane Dembele has added fuel to the speculation of fans about him departing soon from the club.

Ousmane Dembele, a 22-year-old soccer player, has allegedly liked a photo on Instagram in which he is depicted in a Liverpool jersey amid reports that Barcelona FC was ready to sell the footballer in the summer.

The Catalans acquired the striker in 2017 from Dortmund Borussia for 125 million euros.

📸 — Dembélé liked a picture of him in a Liverpool jersey on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/6JfZiqKQ95 — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 5, 2020

After that, fans flooded Twitter to react to Dembele’s speculated transfer, with some even branding him a "traitor":

This honestly breaks my heart. The amount of money the club wasted on 2 players while all we needed was a few twitches in management area and other positions....now we are about to sell them in a loss (no profit) without any replacement. — Binicatalan10 (@binicatalan10) January 5, 2020

BREAKING:‼️ Barcelona have decided to sell Ousmane Dembele this summer. Liverpool,Bayern,Man utd, Man City,PSG,juventus,Chelsea,Atlectico are all interested in signing him[ Daily Mail Sport]



Should Barca sell him?? — Opoku Theophilus (@TheophilusPhelp) January 5, 2020

In the current season, Dembele spent five matches in the Spanish Championship after suffering an hamstring injury, in which he scored one goal.