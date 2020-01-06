Fans Shocked After Ousmane Dembele 'Likes' Instagram Image of Him in Liverpool T-Shirt

Ousmane Dembele, a 22-year-old soccer player, has allegedly liked a photo on Instagram in which he is depicted in a Liverpool jersey amid reports that Barcelona FC was ready to sell the footballer in the summer.
The Catalans acquired the striker in 2017 from Dortmund Borussia for 125 million euros.
📸 — Dembélé liked a picture of him in a Liverpool jersey on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/6JfZiqKQ95— Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 5, 2020
After that, fans flooded Twitter to react to Dembele’s speculated transfer, with some even branding him a "traitor":
This honestly breaks my heart. The amount of money the club wasted on 2 players while all we needed was a few twitches in management area and other positions....now we are about to sell them in a loss (no profit) without any replacement.— Binicatalan10 (@binicatalan10) January 5, 2020
Will Ousmane Dembele become a Liverpool player? #TransferTalk #Liverpool #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/JBp3UgixB9— FootyJunkie (@JunkieFooty) January 5, 2020
BREAKING:‼️ Barcelona have decided to sell Ousmane Dembele this summer. Liverpool,Bayern,Man utd, Man City,PSG,juventus,Chelsea,Atlectico are all interested in signing him[ Daily Mail Sport]— Opoku Theophilus (@TheophilusPhelp) January 5, 2020
Should Barca sell him??
Traitor— Laloratadina™️ (@_lalin_meza) January 5, 2020
In the current season, Dembele spent five matches in the Spanish Championship after suffering an hamstring injury, in which he scored one goal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)