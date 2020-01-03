Liverpool Completes 969 Passes Against Sheffield, Setting Premier League Record

According to BT Sport, Liverpool players completed 969 passes in their recent game against Sheffield United, setting a new record for the English Premier League, while securing a firm 2-0 victory against the Blades on Thursday, 2 January.
Just 1 of 969 @lfc passes today 🤯 https://t.co/JZAi9xs1vY— Liam (@theliammalone) January 3, 2020
Winning the match, the Reds also restored their 13-point lead, topping the table with 58 points. Leicester City is in second place with 45 and Manchester City rounds out the top three with 44 points.
58 - Liverpool have accumulated 58 points from their 20 Premier League games this season; in English top-flight history, only Manchester City in 2017-18 (also 58) have had as many points at this stage of a campaign (assuming three points for a win all-time). Rolling. pic.twitter.com/NiTiYK4q5r— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)