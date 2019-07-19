Algeria Defeats Senegal 1-0 in African Nations 2019 Football Cup, Fans Celebrate AFCON Finals

The Algeria national team defeated the Senegal squad 1-0 in the African national cup 2019 finals (AFCON) on Friday in Cairo. Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah scored the only goal in the second minute of the game.

The final game of the tournament was highlighted by the standoff between the team's Premier League stars: Senegal forward Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Algeria's captain, Mahrez of Manchester City. Both star athletes have demonstrated outstanding playing performance and highly skilled technique throughout the tournament.

Regardless of who won, the AFCON 2019 has made history, particularly as the prestigious African tournament has now been expanded to 24 teams. The new formation has changed the impact of the annual sports event. Last year's champion and tournament host Cameroon - also an anticipated leader in the current tournament - was eliminated by Nigeria in 1/8 finals, 2-3.

Algerian and other football fans who had crammed local bars in Paris during hours earlier to watch a spectacular final standoff rushed to the streets of the French capital to share their joy.

Meanwhile, French authorities deployed some 2,500 police officers in the streets of Paris on Friday to prevent possible clashes among football fans, local media reported.

