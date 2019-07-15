Watch: Flares, Police Presence in Paris Amid Mass Celebrations of Algerian Football Victory

The Algerian national football team won 2-1 against Nigeria, moving on to Friday’s final against Senegal in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Scores of fans took to the streets of the French capital of Paris to express their joy after the Algerian national football team won their way into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Fans set off flares flares and celebrated their team's victory amid the police presence at the Champs Elysees.

Users posted videos of the crowds celebrating the events on their social media pages.

PARIS - Algérie en finale de la #CAN19 : c’est la fête sur les #ChampsElysees. Très important dispositif de forces de l’ordre. pic.twitter.com/lOelHY84Gv — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 14 июля 2019 г.

Algeria taking over the streets of Paris after the win🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/r51Z3wQy2n — Sofian (@SofianMesraoua) July 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, French police had to use tear gas to disperse protesters who occupied the Champs Elysees hours after French President Emmanuel Macron together with other European leaders took part in a military parade to mark the national day, known as July 14 in France and Bastille Day abroad.

On Thursday, clashes erupted during mass celebrations of the Algerian national football team’s victory in the quarterfinal of the Africa Cup of Nations. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowds and detained 43 people. At least two stores were looted in the centre of the French capital, according to media reports.