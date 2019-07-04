Register
15:48 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Joao Felix poses with his parents after Benfica won the Portuguese League in May 2019

    Atletico Madrid’s New Star: 19 Year Old Footballer Who's Played 43 Games But is Already Worth  £113m

    © AFP 2019 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Sport
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    European football’s summer transfer market has sparked into life after a quiet May and June. Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £70 million bid for England defender Harry Maguire and Atletico Madrid have just signed a teenager for an eye-watering sum.

    Atletico Madrid signed 19-year-old striker Joao Felix from Benfica for 126 million euros (£113 million) on Wednesday, 3 July.

    The fee makes the Portuguese teenager the third most expensive signing in football history - behind Neymar’s £198 million move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain and Kylian Mbappe’s £116 million transfer from Monaco to PSG.

    Atletico tweeted a video of the player in the Prado gallery in Madrid contemplating paintings by old masters, with the phrase, "Pure Talent."

    ​Felix only made his debut for Benfica in August but has scored 20 goals in 43 games and helped the club win the Portuguese league title.

    He also made his debut for Portugal earlier this month, starting alongside 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland.

    ​Felix, who has signed a contract which will keep him at Atletico until 2026, is expected to replace French international Antoine Griezmann, who is being lined up to join Barcelona for 120 million euros (£107.6 million).

    Atletico coach Diego Simeone said of Felix: "He's a young player. Historically, Atletico Madrid is a club that buys young players in order to develop and improve them... Like Griezmann, who when he arrived was not what he is today."

    Griezmann, 28, has scored 133 goals in five seasons at the club and Manchester United were among his many admirers.

    ​United have already signed two young players this summer - Daniel James, 21, from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21.

    Wan-Bissaka, a full back, cost £50 million from Crystal Palace and United are keen to further shore up their shaky defence by buying England international Harry Maguire.

    The Red Devils had bid £70 million and if Leicester sell him they are likely to splash out on Brighton defender Lewis Dunk as a replacement.

    Across town, Manchester City have reportedly agreed a fee of £62.8 million with Atletico Madrid for Spanish midfielder Rodri.

    Tags:
    Neymar, transfer, football, Portugal, Atletico Madrid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse