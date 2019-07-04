Register
14:08 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is seen during a visit to Yumin Primary School in Singapore, July 4, 2019

    Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Fans During Singapore Visit

    © REUTERS / FELINE LIM
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Juventus FC is set to arrive on 20-21 July for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC) with their biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo, as they take on English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

    Juventus football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise visit to Singapore generated a frenzy among media and fans as supporters crowded the south plaza of Our Tampines Hub on 3 July.
    Initially, no specified time of his arrival was given, but nonetheless fans in Singapore flocked to the integrated mall to see the striker in the flesh.

    ​Crowds formed at Our Tampines Hub, which is Singapore's first-ever integrated community and lifestyle building in Tampines. It is located on the grounds of the former Tampines Stadium and Tampines Sports Hall and is part of the Tampines Regional Centre development.

    Our Tampines Hub said on its Facebook page it could not "divulge any further details", as the Portuguese forward entered one of the indoor courts, shrouded from view with black screens over the fences.

    At about 5pm, the fans were finally rewarded as Ronaldo emerged to loud cheers, waving and giving a thumbs-up sign before leaving in an escorted car.

    ​Ronaldo posted an Instagram story on Tuesday night of himself shaking hands with Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim.

    The 34-year-old Portuguese reportedly arrived on 2 July and visited the Hub on Wednesday before making a school visit the following day.
    This was not Ronaldo’s first trip to Singapore.

    In 2013, Singapore billionaire Peter Lim flew the superstar over as a marquee guest for his Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship initiative. Then, he also visited Crest Secondary.

    ​Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed five Ballon d'Ors, edging out fellow great Lionel Messi in terms of international trophies won.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Post

    Ronaldo has already led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and the 2018-19 Nations League title.

    The Juventus striker’s Singapore fans are anticipating seeing him in action soon.

    The Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup will see Manchester United take on Inter Milan on 20 July, and Juventus take on Tottenham Hotspur on 21 July.

     

     

     

    Related:

    Bonjour Cristiano! PSG Reportedly Offer Ronaldo €50mln MEGA-Contract
    Cristiano Ronaldo Given Meme Treatment as He Shares ‘Family Holiday’ Photo of Himself Alone
    Donald Trump Mentions Cristiano Ronaldo When Asked About Football's Gender Pay Gap
    Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Take Jabs at Lionel Messi After Argentina Crushed at Copa America
    Tags:
    Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lionel Messi, Singapore, Singapore, football, soccer, Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse