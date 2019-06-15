Register
01:12 GMT +315 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group F - United States v Thailand - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 11, 2019 Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fifth goal with team mates

    Former US Goalie Hope Solo Slams Team’s ‘Unnecessary’ World Cup Celebration (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Sport
    Get short URL
    120

    The US women’s national soccer team’s (USWNT) record-breaking Tuesday victory over Thailand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup was cause for celebration, but the American athletes’ pre-planned goal celebrations were not well received by one of their own former players.

    Earlier this week, the US team in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup made history with their 13-0 win over Thailand during the France-held tournament.

    Not only did the team rack up the most goals ever scored by a team (male or female) during a FIFA World Cup match, but the US athletes also set the record for the largest margin of victory in a World Cup match and the most individual goal scorers for a Women’s World Cup match.

    Co-captain Alex Morgan also tied Russia’s Oleg Salenko and the US’ Michelle Akers in scoring the most individual goals in a match, with five.

    However, on Thursday, two-time Olympic gold medalist and 16-year USWNT veteran goalkeeper Hope Solo appeared on the daytime cable show “CBS This Morning” to scold the record-breaking tournament team.

    Megan Rapinoe
    © AP Photo/ Chris Szagola
    US Soccer Star Protests National Anthem as ‘F You’ to Trump Administration (PHOTO)

    “I truly believe that we have to show so much class, especially coming from the number one team in the world,” Solo told the morning show. "I think it was unnecessary to have planned-out goal celebrations."

    She particularly took aim at players such as Morgan, who has netted a total 106 goals for the team since joining it in 2010.

    “If it’s your first goal in the World Cup, then I understand, but once you start to get to the ninth goal, to the 10th goal, you start to see the Thailand players start to look dejected, and it starts to hurt.”

    Solo did clarify, however, that her issue was not with the fact that the players celebrated, but that the celebrations were choreographed and pre-planned rather than raw expressions of the athletes’ excitement in the moment.

    Britain's Sam Quek hits the ball during the women's quarterfinal Britain vs Spain field hockey match at the Rio 2016 Olympics Games at the Olympic Hockey Centre in Rio de Janeiro on 15 August 2016
    © AFP 2019 / MANAN VATSYAYANA
    UK Olympic Champ Accused of 'Sexism' for Calling Football Pundits 'Beautiful'

    “We can celebrate goals. America loves winning, and we certainly put on quite the show the other night,” Solo pointed out. “But I still think we can still celebrate those goals and the fans can enjoy the game without having the choreographed celebrations."

    Megan Rapinhoe, another US co-captain, came to her team’s defense Wednesday, saying that their celebrations were only rooted in “joy” and held no malice.

    Solo, admittedly, had her own moments of unsportsmanlike conduct during her 16-year career on the USWNT, such as when she was suspended for six months in 2016 after calling Sweden’s team “a bunch of cowards” immediately after a loss.

    The soccer star would go on to apologize, but instead of returning to the field, Solo, to no avail, threw herself in the 2017 race to become the US Soccer Federation’s next president.

    Related:

    Brazilian President Bolsonaro Defends Football Star Neymar Amid Rape Allegations
    This HITMAN Tops World’s Most VALUABLE Football Players List
    Turks Enraged by Iceland's 'Racist' Greeting of Their Football Squad
    German Soccer Coach Claps Back at Reporter’s Sexist Locker Room Question
    Int'l Football for Friendship Forum 2019 in Madrid Unites Kids' Soccer Experts From Around the Globe
    Tags:
    tournament, sports, athlete, Hope Solo, FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Football, football, soccer, soccer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models present creations during the Fashion East catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 June - 14 June
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse