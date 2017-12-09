Hope Solo is Running for President of US Soccer

Legendary US goalkeeper Hope Solo has announced her candidacy to become president of the US Soccer Federation.

Writing in a Facebook post Thursday, the goalkeeper wrote, "the business strategy at U.S. Soccer cannot continue to be profit before progress. The heart of what USSF must represent is the development of youth soccer in America. I know exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do, I know exactly how to do it, and I possess the fortitude to get it done."

Solo has four elements at the center of her approach: creating a winning soccer culture, equalizing pay for men and women playing professional soccer for the US national team, making soccer accessible to more people by combating the pay-to-play issue, and greater transparency of USSF operations and financing.

Sitting USSF president Sunil Gulati announced this week he won't pursue another term. With elections slated for February 10, Solo saw her shot.

Solo won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and was a member of the team that won the Women's World Cup in 2015.

While not officially retired, Solo was suspended from the US national team in 2016 for calling the Swedish team "a bunch of cowards" for their playing style. Part of the reason she has not yet returned is due to shoulder surgery, according to ESPN.