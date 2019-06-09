Cristiano Ronaldo Stops Portugal's Team Bus to Meet Young Boy With Cancer

The football ace and his squad were leaving a stadium in Porto after a training session ahead of the Nations League finals, when he reportedly saw an 11-year-old, holding a poster asking for a hug. The Juventus star allegedly did not hesitate to fulfil this dream.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo ordered his national team’s bus to stop to greet a young fan with a serious disease, standing with a poster "Cristiano, give me a hug" on their way from Porto’s Estadio do Bessa. The ace and his squad were leaving a training session ahead of the UEFA Nations League finals against the Netherlands, when he saw 11-year-old Eduardo Moreira, who, as it later turned out, has leukemia.

The security guards helped the boy to get into the coach, so that Ronaldo could fulfil his wish, hugging the young fan, and take a picture with him, the Portuguese website Flash reports.

READ MORE: Media Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Donates $1.5mn to Gazans on Opening of Ramadan

The once-in-a-lifetime moment was caught on video.

¡ENORME GESTO DE CR7! Cristiano Ronaldo hizo parar el micro de Portugal al ver a este niño y lo hizo subir para sacarse una foto con él. pic.twitter.com/xmoWz92FyM — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 8, 2019

​According to the outlet, the 11-year-old’s life is a story of strength and courage as he was diagnosed with blood cancer when he was just one year old and received his first bone marrow transplant as young as 2. He has been battling leukemia along with the incurable Graft-versus-host disease, which affects his immune system.