Russian ‘She-Hulk’ Tennis Ace Teases Netizens Amid ‘Comics Biceps’ Stir

28-year-old Russian tennis ace Vitalia Diatchenko served her followers a dose of sarcasm after unexpectedly gaining viral fame for her surprisingly strong, bulging biceps. The slender beauty posted a video of her kissing her “magic” arm, which looks normal and skinny when the athlete relaxes her muscles, with a joking caption: “Before the Transformation to… Super Hero.”
Before the Transformation to… Super Hero👊🏻💥 @rolandgarros #RG19 pic.twitter.com/VNcfCq7h18— Vitalia Diatchenko (@VDiatchenko) 31 мая 2019 г.
💪 Aussie veteran Sam Stosur has a rival for the biggest biceps on tour by the looks of Russian tennis player's Vitalia Diatchenko impressive guns at the #FrenchOpen https://t.co/433citn3Os— The Advertiser Sport (@TheTiserSport) 28 мая 2019 г.
Despite becoming an online sensation, Diatchenko had to leave the French Open after losing to Williams in a dramatic match. Even though she managed to prevail in the first set 6-2, Diatchenko proved unable to triumph against the US star and lost the final two sets 6-1 and 6-0.
Notably, Diatchenko was already called Wimbledon's “Incredible Hulk” by British journalists several years ago when she debuted at the UK tournament.
