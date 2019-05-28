Netizens Divided After Serena Williams Wears THIS Outfit to French Open (PHOTOS)

The ensemble, which provoked a reaction online, was designed by the founder of the fashion brand Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection Virgil Abloh in collaboration with Nike.

Serena Williams turned up to this year's French Open wearing a custom-made outfit by Nike and a cape that read four powerful words in French, translated as "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess."

The outfit included a black and white crop top, a skort and a netted midriff.

She chose the provocative outfit for the tournament, where she faced Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko. Williams won the game with a score 2:6, 6:1, 6:0.

After the images of her wearing the extravagant ensemble went viral, social media users turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on Serena William's fashion choice with most of them defending her.

My summer aesthetic is going to be Serena Williams’ outfit at the French Open. 👑 — Anne Vereen (@avereen) 28 мая 2019 г.

Of course, others had a negative attitude towards the attire.