Netizens Divided After Serena Williams Wears THIS Outfit to French Open (PHOTOS)

Serena Williams turned up to this year's French Open wearing a custom-made outfit by Nike and a cape that read four powerful words in French, translated as "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess."
The outfit included a black and white crop top, a skort and a netted midriff.
READ MORE: Serena Williams Cartoon Ruled Non-Racist Despite Criticism of ‘Ape-Like Pose'
She chose the provocative outfit for the tournament, where she faced Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko. Williams won the game with a score 2:6, 6:1, 6:0.
After the images of her wearing the extravagant ensemble went viral, social media users turned to Twitter to express their thoughts on Serena William's fashion choice with most of them defending her.
My summer aesthetic is going to be Serena Williams’ outfit at the French Open. 👑— Anne Vereen (@avereen) 28 мая 2019 г.
@serenawilliams going for a kill #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/zQJcgHdIAU— Makuya alusani (@mcCaillou_10) 28 мая 2019 г.
— Dre (@smittygonewrong) 28 мая 2019 г.
Of course, others had a negative attitude towards the attire.
OK, someone’s got to say it:— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 28 мая 2019 г.
I love @serenawilliams but her new playing outfit looks absolutely diabolical. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/LyFtDJAIXE
All comments
Show new comments (0)