Russian Female Tennis Player Stuns Media With Her Muscles (PHOTOS)

As observant journalists pointed out, the female athlete’s apparently skinny arms quickly display their true might when the lady starts playing.

Vitalia Diatchenko, a 28-year-old Russian tennis player who recently took on Serena Williams during the French Open, has apparently managed to attract no small amount of attention to herself, and not just because of her skill.

Despite losing the match to her famous opponent, Diatchenko caught the eye of Yahoo Sports Australia who noticed how the athlete’s arms, while appearing “quite skinny while she’s relaxed”, display their true form when Diatchenko serves her shots.

​"As you can see, the young Russian is welding some serious guns", the media outlet remarked, with a number of netizens appearing equally impressed.

​Even though she managed to prevail in the first set 6-2, Diatchenko proved unable to triumph against Williams and lost the final two sets 6-1 and 6-0.



