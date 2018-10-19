Register
18:14 GMT +319 October 2018
    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017

    'Door is Open to Everyone' - Qatari Official on Volunteering During World Cup

    © REUTERS / Stringer/File Photo
    Sport
    Qatar will host the next FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

    Sputnik discussed the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Fatma Al-Nuaimi, communication director of Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

    Sputnik: From which countries Qatar is looking for volunteers? Which region in the world is more preferable to invite the volunteers?

    Fatma Al-Nuaimi: Registration is open to any interested volunteers from Qatar, the region or around the world.

    Sputnik: What are your criteria to select volunteers?

    Fatma Al-Nuaimi: Applicants should be aged 16 and over and are not required to have any prior volunteering experience and will receive bespoke skills training in the lead-up to the tournament. Any volunteers with relevant skills that can contribute towards the State of Qatar's delivery of all major milestones required for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup are welcome to join us on our journey. The door is open to everyone.

    Sputnik: Will you accept the volunteers from the blockading countries?

    Fatma Al-Nuaimi: Yes, registration is open to everyone. We have always maintained that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a tournament for the region and will showcase the true nature of the Arab world as peaceful, hospitable and culturally-rich. Volunteers are major partners for us in fulfilling this objective. The more we can showcase the Arab world in all its variety, the more profound the impact of the tournament will be in dispelling misconceptions.

    We have already received thousands of applications from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and UAE, and will continue welcoming any volunteers wishing to take part.

    Sputnik: Are you covering flight and accommodation costs for volunteers? For how long will they stay in Qatar?

    Fatma Al-Nuaimi: We are working with our various local partners and stakeholders to minimize the financial burden associated with volunteering with us. These measures will be announced in due course, however, volunteers are only being asked to register their interest at this stage and there is no obligation to participate.

    Sputnik: What will be their responsibilities?

    Fatma Al-Nuaimi: Participants will contribute towards the delivery of numerous milestones in the State of Qatar's preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including stadium launches, test events and many more opportunities that will be announced in due course. Our volunteers will be able to support in a range of functions, including events and event management, hospitality, marketing and communications, fans management, engagement, security, medical services, accommodation, transportation and more.

    Sputnik: Will they have any chance to stay in Qatar for work after the championship?

    Fatma Al-Nuaimi: Volunteers will gain an unparalleled opportunity to be a part of preparing for the region's first ever FIFA World Cup and the largest mega sporting event in the world. By taking part, they will build professional capacities and gain valuable experiences that will equip them with knowledge, insights and expertise that will benefit them for years to come. This will no doubt be beneficial for them post-tournament, as it will allow them to enter any job market — whether in Qatar or abroad — equipped with a multitude of tools and skills that are valuable in any field of work. 

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    registration, volunteers, 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar
