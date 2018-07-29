Register
    A picture taken with a fisheye lens on May 19, 2017, shows a general view of the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, after it was refurbished ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, as fans arrive to attend the Qatar Emir Cup Final football match between Al-Sadd and Al-Rayyan

    Media Speculate on New Rumors About Qatar's Misconduct During World Cup Bid

    © AFP 2018 / KARIM JAAFAR
    Sport
    The Arab country has already faced allegations of bribing its way into the FIFA World Cup that were dispelled after a two-year investigation. The new round of accusations sounds no better.

    A Qatar bid team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup might have won the right to hold the championship by undermining rival bids, The Sunday Times wrote, citing documents provided by an anonymous whistleblower who worked with the bid team.

    According to the documents provided by the media's source, the team paid a respected academic to give a negative report on financial costs of organizing the World Cup in the US, as well as several journalists and bloggers to create negative buzz around the topic in different rival countries.

    READ MORE: Key Witness Claims FIFA Official Received $1Mln Bribe to Back Qatar Cup Bid

    Qatar also allegedly recruited a number of US physical education teachers to lobby US congressmen to spend money on high school sports, rather than on a grand football event. Apart from that, the bid team purportedly organized a grassroots campaign in Australia to oppose country's bid for the 2022 World Cup.

    The media platform added that Qatar reportedly hired a New York-based PR firm Brown Lloyd Jones and several former CIA employees to run a scheme aimed at undermining rival bids. The ex-CIA officers allegedly used their skills to prepare reports on key figures in the bid teams of Qatar's rivals to host the 2022 World Cup.

    READ MORE: Offside in the Gulf: Qatar Risks Losing Right to Host FIFA World Cup 2022

    Doha has rejected the allegations made in The Sunday Times article, recalling that the investigation by Michael Garcia into other alleged misconduct by Qatar regarding the World Cup bid proved the country not guilty of the charges being leveled at it.

    US lawyer Michael Garcia conducted a two-year investigation into accusations against Qatar that suggested the country had bribed its way into winning the right to host the World Cup in 2022. The allegations arose in 2011 after whistleblower from the Qatar bid team Phaedra Almajid claimed several senior FIFA officials were paid by Doha to support the bid. She later retracted her statements, saying she fabricated them to get revenge on the bid team because she had been fired.

    READ MORE: FIFA Sets One-Year Ban on Vice-President of Qatar Football Association

    In 2014 the same Sunday Times announced that it possessed documents proving the then head of the Asian Football Confederation Mohammed bin Hammam had paid over $5 million to FIFA officials to support the bid. Michael Garcia's complete report was published in 2017 and dispelled the accusations of bribery and extortion that were allegedly present in FIFA.

