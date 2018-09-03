Qatar Mulls Multi-Billion Investment in German Enterprise - Reports

"We are currently looking at several projects. Our commitment is good for the German and the Qatari economies," Qatari Finance Minister Ali Sharif Emadi told the publication.
Qatar already owns stakes in German companies Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Hochtief and Solarworld.
German Chancellor Merkel has stated that Germany will not act as a mediator in the Qatar crisis and called on the members of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to work together in order to find a solution to the crisis.
According to German media, Berlin has been exporting tanks to Qatar, which is backing the government in Yemen's civil war between rebels and troops loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.
