Register
14:59 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Khabib Nurmagomedov during a press conference for UFC 229 at Radio City Music Hallin New York, Sep. 20, 2018

    Conor 'Looking Forward to Rematch' After Loss to Rival Khabib

    © REUTERS / Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Notorious was unusually tight-lipped after his clash with Khabib, who, in contrast, talked about congratulations from the Russian President and McGregor's own misconduct in the weeks ahead of the UFC event.

    Conor McGregor spoke out hours after his long-awaited comeback to the UFC ended in a defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov, dropping a hint that his saga with the Russian grappler may not be over yet.

    "Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch," he wrote on Twitter.

    Khabib was more talkative: at the post-match press conference on Sunday, he complained about McGregor's vitriolic behavior prior to the clash, apologized to Nevada and the UFC for sparking a brawl, and even claimed he had received a call from Russian President Putin who congratulated him on the victory.

    The Irishman tapped out late into the fourth round after succumbing to a rear naked choke at UFC 229 on Saturday evening, local time in Las Vegas.

    READ MORE: WATCH UFC Fight Descend Into Chaos as Khabib Beats Conor in Championship Bout

    However, the defending champion Khabib quickly switched his attention from Conor to his camp outside the octagon: seconds after submitting Notorious, he leapt out of the ring to take on Dillon Danis, the Irishman's jiu-jitsu coach, plunging the arena into mayhem.

    Both fighters were subsequently escorted out of the ring by police and security. UFC President Dana White refused to hand the lightweight belt to Khabib, who was named the winner by the ring announcer, Bruce Buffer, for fear of the crowd reacting in violent protest. White also confirmed that three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team were arrested after the brawl and also hasn't ruled out the Russian champ being stripped of his title over the incident.

    brittneypalmer/instagram
    Caged Beauty: Meet UFC Octagon Girls Who Spiced Up the Khabib-Conor Fight (PHOTOS)

    The arena brawl marked the climax of a simmering conflict between the two camps, which first made headlines in April, when the Irish fighter hurled a metal dolly through the window of a bus transporting Nurmagomedov and his team, shattering glass and injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. Later on, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct to avoid a jail sentence. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

    Khabib is the first Russian to have ever become a UFC champion. He claimed the lightweight title when he defeated Al Iaquinta on April 8. The 30-year-old Russian fighter remains unbeaten, extending his MMA win streak to 27. McGregor suffered his second defeat in the UFC.

    Related:

    Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Down Conor McGregor at Ultimate Fighting Championship
    WATCH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas
    WATCH: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
    Netizens Ridicule MMA Fighters Who Were Too Exhausted to Continue Bout (VIDEO)
    Russian Female MMA Fighter Under Fire for Confessing She Doesn't Eat Meat
    Tags:
    rematch, MMA, UFC 229, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Vladimir Putin, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse