Register
10:24 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Khabib Nurmagomedov, top, applies a rear naked choke hold to Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

    WATCH UFC Fight Descend Into Chaos as Khabib Beats Conor in Championship Bout

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The long-awaited UFC lightweight championship bout between Nurmagomedov and McGregor ended with Khabib submitting the Irishman late into the fourth round; the simmering conflict spilled across the octagon and a mass brawl broke out seconds after Khabib's victory.

    Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov clinched a dominant win against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday evening, local time in Las Vegas. He took down the Irishman in the fourth round with a rear-naked chokehold to retain his lightweight UFC title.

    The win was marred by a mass brawl that erupted in and around the octagon: Khabib appeared to hurl his mouth guard toward McGregor's team and climb out of the ring to attempt to fight someone in the crowd, with the Irish and Russian camps starting a fight of their own. A man in a red skirt then can be seen climbing into the cage and throw a punch at McGregor.

    Both fighters were subsequently escorted out of the ring by police and security. UFC President Dana White has confirmed that three members of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team were arrested after the brawl.

    Ahead of the fight, Khabib's father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov opened up on his son's fighting strategy for UFC 229. He told a press conference in Makhachkala, capital of Dagestan in Russia's north Caucasus region where Khabib was born, that his son would take to "highest pressing with defense."

    The fight made waves on social media; a heated debate broke out over the UFC's credibility.

    The brawl in the arena prompted a handful of jokes and memes.

    Khabib is the first Russian to have ever become a UFC champion. He claimed the lightweight title when he defeated Al Iaquinta on April 8. The 30-year-old Russian fighter remains undefeated in 27 mixed martial arts contests; his victory handed McGregor his second defeat in the UFC.

    The fighters have been bitter rivals for almost a year, mostly on social media, with McGregor trying to pick on his opponent prior to the fight.

    It all went downhill in April, when the Irish fighter hurled a metal dolly through the window of a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and his team, shattering glass and injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. Later on, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct to avoid a jail term. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

    Related:

    WATCH: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
    McGregor 'Has Puncher's Chance' Against Khabib in Biggest Fight in UFC History
    Conor McGregor Taunts Muslim Khabib With Glass of Whiskey Ahead of UFC Showdown
    WATCH UFC Fighter Verbally 'Destroy' Journalist When Asked About McGregor
    Tags:
    brawl, mixed martial arts, UFC 229, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse