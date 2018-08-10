Register
17:58 GMT +310 August 2018
    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

    Tottenham Become First Club to Make No New Signings in UK Transfer Window

    © AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
    0 10

    Tottenham Hotspur F.C., which finished third in the last Premier League season, has defended its unusual lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

    Tottenham has become the first team to not make any new signings in the summer transfer window in its 15-year existence, with the transfer period having ended on Thursday.

    READ MORE: Chelsea Goalkeeper Goes AWOL in Attempt to Force Real Madrid Move

    Speaking at a press conference, manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters that the club is satisfied to have held on to its “best player”, striker Harry Kane, saying, “I am not worried, I am not sad — I am so happy. We have a very good squad, we have very good players and it is not easy to add players that improve that.”

    Kane captained the England national team in the 2018 World Cup, scoring the most goals of any player and thus winning the coveted Golden Boot award.

    "If you cannot add players who can improve your squad, the most important thing is to make sure you do not lose your best player,” Pochettino added.

    FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16, Colombia - England, July 3, Spartak Arena in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Gregory Sysoev
    Three Lions Striker Harry Kane Equals Long-Held England Record
    Spurs did make a few bids, including an attempted purchase of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish for over $30 million, but failed to close any of them.

    However, fans feel the club is in a weak position coming into the start of the 2018/2019 Premier League season, as other clubs have collectively spent over $1 billion on new players.

    In a statement, Tottenham’s Supporters’ Trust has demanded a “full and credible explanation” for the lack of signings this summer, and criticized the lack of competitions won by the club in recent seasons.

    "We love what has been developed, but for all the great football we've seen over the last few seasons, there are no trophies to show.”

    The squad will face Newcastle United on Saturday in season opener. Pochettino will be have to pick his starting lineup from a reduced pool of players, as many of the club’s stars only recently returned from international duty at the World Cup and haven’t been declared fit.

    READ MORE: Real Madrid Reportedly Target Eriksen as Replacement for Modric if He Leaves

