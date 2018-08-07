Chelsea Goalkeeper Goes AWOL in Attempt to Force Real Madrid Move

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has gone AWOL in a suspected attempt to force a move to Real Madrid, with the Belgian national not turning up for training on Monday ahead of the 2018/2019 Premier League season.
Sarri also said he hopes Courtois will remain at Chelsea, but later insisted that he only wants “players with a very high level of motivation."
Although Belgium failed to win the 2018 World Cup after they were knocked out by France in their semi-final match, Courtois impressed fans and pundits in goal, ultimately winning the Golden Glove, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper performance in the tournament.
He has since been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 but was immediately loaned out to Atletico Madrid and didn’t return to Stamford Bridge until 2014.
Should Chelsea choose to force him to stay with them for another season, they would ultimately be giving up tens of millions of dollars, as he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season due to his contract’s expiration.
