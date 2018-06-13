Morocco v US, Canada & Mexico in Bid War for World Cup 2026

On the eve of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, FIFA holds a vote whether it will be Morocco or the countries of North America to host the tournament in eight years.

The question to be put to the 68th FIFA Congress in connection with the vote shall be:

"Do you want to award the right to host the 2026 FIFA World CupTM final competition to the bid submitted by the Moroccan Football Association, to the joint bid submitted by the CSA, FEMEXFUT and the USSF ("United Bid"), or to none of them (thus reopening the bidding process, excluding the four member associations having already submitted a bid)?"

FIFA's members can vote electronically, and in the case of a member not choosing any of the options, it will be counted as abstentions. A simple majority (more than 50%) of the valid votes cast is required for a decision to be taken in the second ballot.

FIFA has last awarded the hosting rights to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Support for the bids is likely to come from the bidders' neighbors. Morocco is expected to receive the support of Africa voters, while the ‘United Bid' likely to get the votes of the South and Central America members of the FIFA Congress.

Many users online have already defined their preferences on social media:

Me if Morocco wins the 2026 World Cup bid tomorrow over North America pic.twitter.com/wRujbTLvvw — Mike Ryan Ruiz🍌🚤👀 (@MichaelRyanRuiz) June 13, 2018​

The United States of America can't really miss the 2018 World Cup AND lose the 2026 World Cup in the same seven-month span. Can we? — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 13, 2018​

Hope Morrocco wins the right to host 2026 world cup @PaulKagame encourage your AU brothers and sisters to support @RoiMohammedVI @KingMohammedVI — Teddy Ngu (@sirted) June 13, 2018​

…also hoping that Morrocco wins the 2026 World Cup.

Sorry US mates and colleagues… but the weather, time zone and cultural impact would be brilliant! — Rob Scotland (@Rob_Scotland) June 13, 2018​

