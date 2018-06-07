Driving in Russia, Max Alcohol Content Levels & Detailed Guide for England Fans

Here is something England football fans might find very useful when they follow their national team across Russia during the World Cup tournament this June.

A step by step guide for football supporters of the England squad has been developed by UK's specialists for car and van leasing, Select Car Leasing. The guide details driving distance between each of the stadiums that England will be competing in, whilst also looking into the best tourist attractions to see in each location and the best restaurants to visit.

"We looked into the most interesting attractions in each location. These are also rated highly on TripAdvisor so we are sure that they are attractions enjoyed by many. When looking into the restaurants, we tried to find restaurants with the best food, value and service, but also restaurants which serviced Russian cuisine or cuisine which is slightly different to typical English meals," Hazel Ramsell, a spokesperson for Select Car Leasing, told Sputnik.

© AFP 2018 / Romain Lafabregue An England supporter wearing a mask and dressed as Queen Elizabeth II dances on Jean-Jaures square in Saint-Etienne on June 20, 2016, before the Euro 2016 group B football match between Slovakia and England.

The developers of the guide highlight that it is "vital" for English visitors who plan to drive in Russia to familiarize themselves with Russian road signs and speed limits. When driving on the right hand side of the road, they recommend all drivers to remain alert, calm and concentrate on the road.

"The speed limits are Urban Areas: 60 km/h, Rural areas: 90 km/h and Motorways: 100 km/h — so it's important that any visitors are aware of the speed limits as these differ to the UK. The distance between the different stadiums for England fans can be very long, so it's vital to take breaks and to not drive if feeling tired."

Another point worth noting for UK visitors is the difference in rules when it comes to the maximum blood alcohol content levels for drivers.

"What many British fans will be surprised about is that the maximum blood alcohol content level in Russia has recently been raised from zero to 0.03 — in the UK this is 0.08 — but although this is different, English drivers should remain cautious."

Travel guide of England's group stage games by SELECT CAR LEASING.

The World Cup championship will take off on June 14 with the game of Russia v Saudi Arabia.

England is to play against Tunisia in Volgograd, while the England v Panama game will take place in Nizhny Novgorod. Finally, the England fans will have to travel to Kaliningrad to see their team play against Belgium.