Register
16:48 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Doping laboratory. File photo

    Russia Will Never Agree With State-Sponsored Doping Allegations - Minister

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    KOLOMNA (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) - Russia will never agree with the allegations that there was a state-sponsored doping system in the country, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Saturday.

    "We will never agree with the statements alleging that we had a state-sponsored doping system," Kolobkov told reporters.

    The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Russia of multiple anti-doping violations in 2015; the accusations resulted in the suspension the Moscow laboratory of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

    In 2016, McLaren, head of a WADA independent commission, presented a two-part report on doping violations in Russia that alleged the existence of a state-supported doping program.

    Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky (Russia), winners of the bronze medals in the mixed doubles in the curling tournament at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, during the award ceremony
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Russia's 'Angelina Jolie' Curler Won’t Change Partner Despite Doping Probe
    Moreover, the International Olympic Committee launched two commissions to decide on appropriate sanctions and measures.

    The first was led by Denis Oswald and tasked with re-verifying doping probes of Russian athletes from 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

    The second was headed by former President of Switzerland Schmid and focused on the alleged involvement of the Russian Ministry of Sport and other Russian government agencies in doping abuse among the country's athletes.

    READ MORE: Nearly 50% of Russians Sure Olympic Athletes Didn't Use Doping — Poll

    The commission headed by Samuel Schmid said in December that there was no proof of state support for the doping system in Russia.

    Russian officials, in their turn, have numerous times refuted the allegations of state-sponsored doping but admitted that Russian athletics had some issues with doping abuses.

    Related:

    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Breaks Internet With New Look
    WADA Officers Disrupt Russian Figure Skater's Training Session in Pyeongchang
    Russia May Initiate Reforms of WADA, IOC After 2018 Games – Lower House
    Tags:
    doping, World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse