Register
21:03 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Olympics rings are seen on a fence in front of the Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 24, 2016.

    Russian Olympic Committee Refutes Claims on State Doping Program

    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov said Friday that Russia would not recognize the conclusions made by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) commission on the presence of a state-sponsored doping program in Russia, as such claims were untrue.

    "The entire roadmap for RUSADA's restoration has almost been completed, with the exception of two points. The first point is the recognition of McLaren's report, which, in general, I think, can't happen, because McLaren's report states that there was a state-supported doping system in Russia, and this is not the case," Zhukov said as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 television channel.

    The ROC president's statement refers to the WADA accusations of multiple anti-doping violations against Russia, voiced in 2015, which resulted in the suspension the Moscow laboratory of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). One of WADA’s criteria for restoring RUSADA was Russia's recognition of the results of the investigation run by Richard McLaren's commission.

    READ MORE: IOC Restores Russian Olympic Committee Membership

    Responding to the move, Russian officials have refuted the allegations of state-sponsored doping but admitted that Russian athletics had some issues with doping abuses.

    Established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and headed by Samuel Schmid, the commission said in December that there was no proof of state support for the doping system in Russia.

    "And Schmid's report directly says that such a system did not exist… There's a contradiction here that needs to be resolved through negotiations with the WADA somehow, because they insist on recognizing something that did not happen," Zhukov stated.

    In 2016, McLaren, head of a WADA independent commission, presented a two-part report on doping violations in Russia that alleged the existence of a state-supported doping program.

    Lawyer Richard McLaren (C) delivers his second and final part of a report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), at a news conference in London, Britain December 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Lawyer Richard McLaren (C) delivers his second and final part of a report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), at a news conference in London, Britain December 9, 2016.

    READ MORE: 'Time to End This Playground Talk': Senior IOC Member Defends Russian Curler

    The IOC established two commissions to decide on appropriate sanctions and measures. The first was led by Denis Oswald and tasked with re-verifying doping probes of Russian athletes from 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

    READ MORE: Russia's 'Angelina Jolie' Curler Won't Change Partner Despite Doping Probe

    The second was headed by former President of Switzerland Schmid and focused on the alleged involvement of the Russian Ministry of Sport and other Russian government agencies in doping abuse among the country's athletes.

    Tags:
    investigation, doping, doping scandal, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russian National Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Richard McLaren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok