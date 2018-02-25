Register
21:57 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Olympic flag flutters above the medals plaza at the Hwaenge Olympic Park in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea where winners of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be awarded

    Looking Back at Winter Olympics

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    2018 Winter Olympics
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    As we leave the XXIII Winter Olympics in the rearview mirror, let's take a look back at what made these Games: the good, the bad, but most importantly the weird and funny.

    Of course, the most important story to come from Pyeongchang ahead of the Games was the diarrhea outbreak that took down most of the Olympic security guards. What a terrific start. But let's get serious and go through some of the major disciplines one by one.

    Alpine Skiing

    Austria's Anna Veith was the overwhelming favorite to win the Super G, but Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka, who'd long competed in both sports, flipped the script. Ledecka had never made a podium before and couldn't belive it herself when the board announced her as the winner.

    Alpine Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Super-G - Jeongseon Alpine Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 17, 2018 - Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic reacts during the victory ceremony
    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Alpine Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Super-G - Jeongseon Alpine Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 17, 2018 - Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic reacts during the victory ceremony

    Meanwhile, Mexico didn't medal, but their outfits certainly made up for that.

    Biathlon

    Martin Fourcade missed out on the chance of becoming France's most decorated Olympian ever, but the photo finish to edge over Germany's Simon Schempp for his second of three golds was pretty sweet.

    ​Belarus got the win in the women's 4x6km relay, but when Darya Domracheva grabbed a Belarusian flag from a fan on her way to the finishline, it did't make it all the way through.

    Bobsledding

    The Nigerian women's team, started with a GoFundMe campaign, became the first ever from Africa. Obviously, they didn't come close to medalling, but who cares, this is great.

    Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga and Seun Adigun gesture in a bobsled upon their arrival in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of preparations ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, February 1, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde
    Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga and Seun Adigun gesture in a bobsled upon their arrival in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of preparations ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, February 1, 2018

    For the first time in 20 years, two countries shared a gold medal, when Germany and Canada finished their four runs with the same time in a two-man event. They should probably come up with some sort of a bobsled-shooutout.

    Cross-country skiing

    As expected, Norway's Marit Bjoergen has won her 14th Olympic medal since 2002, becoming the most decorated Winter Olympian ever, while the US medalled for the first time in 42 years with Jesse Diggins and Kikkan Randall snagging gold in the team sprint.

    Curling

    Another unexpected triumph for USA here. John Shuster's squad was on the brink of elimination during round robin play, but in the end upset Canada in the semis and shocked Swedden in the title game.

    Unbelievably enough, another Russian was accused of doping at the Games: Alexander Krushelnitsky's bronze in the mixed doubles was taken away. To most sports fans curling is something you could easily do after a couple of pints at the bar, but maybe that's not the case after all.

    Figure Skating

    The most decorated ice dancers of all time, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue of Canada won another gold in what was almost surely their final Games, while Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu stole the show to take his second straight Olympic gold.

    We've already said plenty about the new figure skating queen Alina Zagitova, who stole the hearts of Russian fans. The women's singles really came down to the battle between the two teenaged teammates:15-year-old Zagitova and 18-year-old Yevgeniya Medvedeva. And Zagitova claiming Russia's first gold of the Games by a mere 1.3 points was a fitting conclusion to this internal rivalry.

    Olympic Athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova, left, after performing her free program during the women's team figure skating competition at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Right: Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Olympic Athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova, left, after performing her free program during the women's team figure skating competition at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Right: Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva

    Ice Hockey

    A forgetabble run for Canadian hockey at these games: the NHL-less men lost to Germany in the semis only managing a bronze, while women's final against the US went to a shootout, where where Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's beautiful score proved to be the decider.

    ​Russia's hard-fought win over Germany in the final gave the country its first Olympic gold in 26 years. Nothing but the utmost respect for the Germans, who claimed their second Olympic medal ever.

    From left, front: Vladislav Gavrikov (Russia), Ivan Telegin (Russia), Ilya Kovalchuk (Russia), Pavel Datsyuk (Russia) receive gold medals at the medal ceremony of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics. From right: Kirill Kaprizon (Russia) and Vasily Koshechkin (Russia)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    From left, front: Vladislav Gavrikov (Russia), Ivan Telegin (Russia), Ilya Kovalchuk (Russia), Pavel Datsyuk (Russia) receive gold medals at the medal ceremony of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics. From right: Kirill Kaprizon (Russia) and Vasily Koshechkin (Russia)

    Nordic Combined

    Germany absolutely dominated the discipline, sweeping the podium in the large hill/10km event and taking the gold in the team race.

    Skeleton

    It might not be the most popular sport at the games, but it definitely had the coolest helmets. After all, when you're sliding down the track head first, it makes sense to let the helmet do the talking.

    Skeleton – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Men’s Competition – Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 15, 2018 - Yun Sung-bin of South Korea in action during the heat
    © REUTERS/ Edgar Su
    Skeleton – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Men’s Competition – Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 15, 2018 - Yun Sung-bin of South Korea in action during the heat

    Ski Jumping

    Norway's Robert Johansson made history winning the country's first ever ski jumping gold and looked faboulous doing it. His Twitter bio reads: "Norwegian ski jumper with a mustache." It''s very accurate.

    Ski Jumping - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men’s Large Hill Individual Training - Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 14, 2018 - Robert Johansson of Norway prepares to take his jump
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Ski Jumping - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men’s Large Hill Individual Training - Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 14, 2018 - Robert Johansson of Norway prepares to take his jump

    Snowboarding

    Despite strong challenges from Japan's Ayumu Hirano and Australia's Scotty James, snowboarding king Shaun White of the US took home another halfpipe gold.

    And of course, we'll never forget the lucky squirrel.

    Speedskating

    The Games attempted to bridge the gap between the two Koreas — they even marched together at the opening and closing ceremonies — but North Korean skater Kwang Bom Jong wasn't interested in sportsmanship and was disqualified after falling and trying to pull down his Japanese opponent.

     

    Related:

    Olympic Fire Extinguished as 2018 Winter Games Conclude in South Korea
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russian Olympic Committee's Membership Restoration Key Outcome of Olympics - ROC
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok