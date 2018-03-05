Register
08:30 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oscar statue

    'Icarus' Doping Movie Wins Best Documentary at Oscars

    © REUTERS/ Phil McCarten
    US
    Get short URL
    405

    The US film Icarus by Bryan Fogel about alleged Russian sports doping violations won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, organizers of the awarding ceremony said.

    Icarus' competitors were the US film "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail," the Danish-Syrian film "Last Men in Aleppo," the French film "Faces Places" and the US-Danish film "Strong Island."

    During the ceremony Fogel said he dedicated the film to Grigory Rodchenkov, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant and former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

    CBS logo
    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    Traitor's Fate: Fearful WADA Informant Rodchenkov’s Emerges on TV in Disguise
    In 2016, Rodchenkov told The New York Times that at least 15 Russian Olympic winners were part of the alleged doping program, with his testimony serving as the basis for the WADA independent commission's report on the doping in Russian sports.

    The scandal resulted in banning the Russian national team from the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as depriving some Russian athletes from the medals they won during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

    Russia has refuted the accusations of running the doping program but acknowledged that the country's sport has some problems with doping that are being tackled now.

    Golden Globe Awards
    © Flickr/ Joe Shlabotnik
    Zvyagintsev’s Drama 'Leviathan' Receives Golden Globe Nomination
    Meanwhile, Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's film "Loveless" has been nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Foreign Language Film with a record number of countries participating in the competition this year, the organizers said earlier. "Loveless" has won last year the top prize at the BFI London Film Festival.

    The world premiere of the "Loveless" was held ealier in the main competition program of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where it received the Jury Prize. 'Loveless' is a drama about a young couple in the middle of a divorce, who are occupied by their own problems, when one day their 12-year-old son Alyosha goes missing.

    However, The Chilean movie "A Fantastic Woman" has won the Academy Award as the Best Foreign Language Film beating Zvyagintsev's nominee 'Loveless'.

     

    Related:

    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Breaks Internet With New Look
    Moscow City Court Upholds Arrest in Absentia of WADA Informant Rodchenkov
    Traitor's Fate: Fearful WADA Informant Rodchenkov’s Emerges on TV in Disguise
    Rodchenkov’s Revelations "All About Narcissism' – Russian Athletes’ Lawyer
    Russia's Investigative Committee Offers to Work With WADA on Rodchenkov Case
    Tags:
    doping, film, awards, Oscar, Bryan Fogel, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Grigory Rodchenkov, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok