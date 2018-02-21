Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Sets World Record in Short Program at Olympics

GANGNEUNG (Sputnik) - Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova set a new world record with the results she had received during the short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The Russian athlete received 82.92 points for her performance.

The previous world record — 81.61 points — was set earlier on the day by Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva also in the women's single short program at the Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang.

Zagitova set the record despite the incident that occurred on Monday when she was forced to leave the rink several minutes after she had taken to the ice as scheduled by the demand of the doping officers.

As result of a four-hour long blood and urine sampling, the 15-years old figure skater missed her training session.