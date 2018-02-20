Register
11:08 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Solovyov (Russia) perform their short program in the ice dance competition at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games

    Russian Figure Skater Reveals Doping Officers Disrupt Numerous Trainings

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    2018 Winter Olympics
    Get short URL
    106

    On February 19, doping officers interrupted Alina Zagitova’s training session in order to take a urine sample after she had failed to do it before her practice.

    Russian figure skater Ekaterina Bobrova shared with Russian media outlet Lenta.ru that doping control officers had disrupted numerous training sessions, and this happened not only to the Russian athletes.

    “Doping tests are okay. In Russia people pay special attention to them, putting everyone in a flurry. Zagitova’s training session is said to have been disrupted, but the same happened to the Italians. Alina was not the only one. It’s good that they conduct tests, and they control everyone,” said Bobrova.

    She noted that she had no information on the curling athlete Alexander Krushelnitsky, who was suspected of testing positive for meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow, thus improving exercise capacity.

    READ MORE: Canadian Journalist Under Fire for Mocking Russian Olympic Athletes

    On February 19, 15-year-old figure skater Alina Zagitova, whose performance in the freestyle team competition led Russia to a silver medal, was forced to leave the rink several minutes after she had taken to the ice as scheduled by demand of the doping officers.

    “Several hours ago a doping control officer took a blood sample from Alina. After that she was asked to give a urine sample, however, she was too nervous and failed to do it physically. She took to the ice as scheduled, but several minutes later she had to leave the rink because a doping officer ordered her to take a test. Thus, the session was disrupted,” the Russian figure skating squad said.

    Earlier the same day, the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) initiated a procedure involving Alexander Krushelnitsky, winner of the bronze medal at mixed doubles curling in Pyeongchang.

    Tags:
    doping tests, doping, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Alina Zagitova, Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Ekaterina Bobrova, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok