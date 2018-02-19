Canadian Journalist Under Fire for Mocking Russian Olympic Athletes

Canadian CTV National News correspondent Peter Akman has added to already heightened tensions around the Olympic Athletes from Russia competing in Pyeongchang.

Peter Akman poked fun at the Olympic team from Russia, reacting to the news that a Russian athlete Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles curling event with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova last week, is suspected of testing positive for meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow, resulting in improved exercise capacity.

"What happens next? If #OAR athletes test positive for #doping in #PyeongChang2018 for the next #Olympics will they be called OAFOAR? (Olympic Athletes From Olympic Athletes From Russia) #ioc," Akman wrote on Twitter.

Despite the fact that he deleted the tweet, social media users were quick to respond to his sarcastic remark. Twitterians were not as impressed by Akman’s joke, with many Russians blasting him for his comment and once again questioning WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov’s claims about the alleged state-run doping system in Russian sports:

Then the next Olympic Games will be the last, for all… Olympic games should be out of politics, and the flags either do not use anyone or use everything because they are citizens of their countries,but not state representatives and some state institutions.



P.S. not funny… — Андрей (@Luckachev_AI) 19 февраля 2018 г.

And I laughed at the results of the Commission's investigation, led by McLaren. In Russia Rodchenkov was recognized mentally ill, has a criminal record for illegal trafficking in anabolic steroids. In the United States Rodchenkov was esteemed witness. Under the protection of FBI. — Эдуард Кочев (@kochev92_eduard) 19 февраля 2018 г.

So we have the first contender for the dumbest joke of the week! — Владимир (@vovumz) 19 февраля 2018 г.

Keep your sarcasm for canadian results. Fake-doping Meldoniy, Rodchenkov's rat holes and Mc'Laren's urine bottles just will stay in history as dishonest fake. As for you, you will be forgotten tomorrow. — avdotijperz (@avdotijperz) 19 февраля 2018 г.

The Russian team has been allowed to take part in the 2018 Winter Games, provided it performs under a neutral flag and is called “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” following the so-called doping scandal. The alleged doping use by Russian athletes surfaced in 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Moscow of numerous violations.