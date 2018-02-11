Russian Figure Skater Medvedeva Sets Scoring World Record at Olympics

GANGNEUNG (South Korea) (Sputnik) - Figure skater from Russia Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record, having scored 81.06 in the short program in team competition in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Sunday.

Medvedeva's previous record, 80.85, was set last year at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo.

Last year, Evgenia Medvedeva won the European Championships in Ostava, Czech Republic, setting world records in the short and free skate programs, and breaking South Korea’s Yuna Kim’s world record total score from the 2010 Olympics with a total score of 229.71.

The official opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games took place on Friday. The Games are to end on the 25th of February with the closing ceremony.